Langley mechanic provides tip to getting family car road trip ready

As provincial health officials have green lit local travel many are preparing to hit the road this long weekend, but is your car road trip ready?

With many residents working from home the family car likely hasn’t seen much pavement, but before loading up for a weekend getaway service manager at Walnut Grove Auto Tech Scott Tyrrell provides some tips for safe travels.

“You want to make sure that the tire pressure is what the manufacturer recommends,” he advised, noting it can be located on a sticker on the side of the driver’s door.

Those that may still have their winter tires installed are still okay to travel the distance with them, but Tyrrell warns they can wear out quickly in this weather.

“Remember winter tires are made of a softer rubber, so it makes them grippy,” he explained. “The only problem with softer rubber and hot heat is that it wears them out super fast. But if you don’t have summer tires, winter tires can still be used, just be forewarned that they wear much faster.”

Tyrrell also suggests travellers check all the fluid levels in their vehicle.

“In this hot temperature, it’s always advised that you bring a bucket of water, like a spare bucket, leave it in the trunk,” he said. “One of the most important fluids that people don’t think about filling is your windshield washer fluid.”

Gauges are another key component to consider. On hot days Tyrrell says drivers should look to make sure the temperature gauge is sitting somewhere in the middle, an indication of “normal.”

Batteries are, generally, Tyrrell advises, good to use for five years – unless it makes a uncommon sound when turning the ignition.

“If you have a four-year-old car, be aware that your batteries coming up quick,” he said, meaning it will need to be replaced soon.

Langleytravel