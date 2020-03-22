Langley Memorial Hospital. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Memorial Hospital restricts visits to reduce COVID-19 spread

Essential visits for end of life and critical illness patients will still continue

Langley Memorial Hospital announced on Saturday evening that visitor access would be restricted starting Sunday, March 22 due to COVID-19 concerns.

A notice posted at the hospital on Saturday said “Effective immediately, we are restricting visitors to essential visits only at all of our sites through controlled access points. Essential visits include, but are not limited to visits for compassionate care (e.g., end of life and critical illness); visits considered paramount to patient/client care and well being, such as assistance with feeding or mobility; and existing registered volunteers providing services as described above only.”

READ MORE: Few vacant ICU beds in Fraser Health, but Henry says hospitals can fin space if COVID spreads

Stephanie Bale, a spokesperson with Fraser Health, confirmed that the hospital is controlling access to only essential visitors, however, the facility is not locked down.

“We will be updating our COVID-19 posters today on the website at FraserHealth under shareable resources for COVID-19 response. The province also has helpful messaging to educate the public as part of the COVID-19 response,” Bale explained.

People can visit www.fraserhealth.ca for updates.

More to come.

Coronavirus

