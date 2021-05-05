The new Langley Memorial Hospital emergency room opened for its first patients on Tuesday, May 4. (Government of B.C./Special to the Langley Advance Times) The new Langley Memorial Hospital emergency room opened for its first patients on Tuesday, May 4. (Government of B.C./Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The new Langley Memorial Hospital emergency room opened for its first patients on Tuesday, May 4. (Government of B.C./Special to the Langley Advance Times) The new Langley Memorial Hospital emergency room opened for its first patients on Tuesday, May 4. (Government of B.C./Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Memorial’s new ER open for patients

After years of fundraising and construction, the ER is complete

The new expanded emergency room at Langley Memorial Hospital opened with little fanfare on Tuesday, May 4.

The long-awaited ER increases the number of patient treatment bays from 31 to 49, and adds a second trauma bay the one that existed in the old ER.

There is now a separate pediatric waiting area for children, and a new entrance separates walk-in patients from ambulance arrivals.

Finally, there is a dedicated, separate treatment area for patients with mental health and substance abuse needs.

Additional handwashing stations, a decontamination room, and an isolation room reduce the risk of infection.

“We’re so grateful for the early and loyal commitment our donors made to the emergency department construction project,” said Heather Scott, executive director of the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation. “Thanks to their extraordinary generosity and vision for local health care, the new facility is built with the capacity to deliver the quality of care our residents deserve for today and years to come.”

“The ED [emergency department] will be able to keep up with the increasing demand for emergency services, and health-care workers will have a modern environment with more space to provide quality care to patients and help save lives,” said B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“This much-needed expansion will help meet the needs of our community’s fast-growing population,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley East.

“Our community was in need of an expanded emergency department for a number of years,” said Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley.

READ MORE: Construction progressing on Langley Memorial Hospital ER

The previous ER, on the north side of the hospital, was built in 1986, when visits were around 25,000 per year.

The population of Langley has more than doubled since then, and visits are now up to 44,000 per year.

The provincial government, through Fraser Health, provided $29.32 million towards the project. The Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation contributed $10 million, which includes a $1.5-million contribution from the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

The ER project opens on the heels of a new MRI clinic at Langley Memorial which started operating earlier this year. A new Langley Hospice facility is expected to open this fall.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HealthcareLangleyLangley Memorial HospitalLangley Memorial Hospital Foundation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I’m still alive’: B.C. burn survivor shares road to recovery after candle accident
Next story
Health Canada maintains getting immunized ASAP with any vaccine offered is best

Just Posted

Matt Trulsen of Maple Ridge went on from the PJHL to excel in junior college hockey in the U.S. (Dakota College at Bottineau/Special to The News)
B.C. goaltender excels in U.S. junior college

Matt Trulsen, brother of the late Noah, calls community support ‘amazing’

The new Langley Memorial Hospital emergency room opened for its first patients on Tuesday, May 4. (Government of B.C./Special to the Langley Advance Times) The new Langley Memorial Hospital emergency room opened for its first patients on Tuesday, May 4. (Government of B.C./Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley Memorial’s new ER open for patients

After years of fundraising and construction, the ER is complete

Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28. Coleman has been recalled for May 14. (Screengrab)
Langley’s Coleman returns for second round of testimony at money laundering hearings

The former longtime Liberal MLA and cabinet minister will testify May 14.

An RCMP officer at the scene of the Monday, May 3, shooting outside the Toys ‘R’ Us store in the Willowbrook Shopping Centre parking lot. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley shooting victim remains in critical condition: RCMP

Not releasing residency of 28-year-old man

Real estate sales are a bit down in Langley from last January. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Slight slowdown in record-breaking Langley real estate market

The price of a detached house cooled very slightly in April

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)
Two cougars killed following attack in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. CDC updates info, acknowledging small respiratory droplets can spread COVID-19

Large droplets, not aerosols had been fixture of public health messaging for many months

A picture of Shirley Ann Soosay was rendered from a postmortem photographer and circulated on social media. (DDP graphic)
B.C. genealogist key to naming murder victim in decades-old California cold case

In July 1980, Shirley Ann Soosay was raped and stabbed to death

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mike Haire, a former vice-principal at W. A. Fraser Middle School in Abbotsford, began court proceedings on Monday, May 3 in New Westminster for two child pornography offences.
Trial paused for former Abbotsford vice-principal charged with child porn

Judge reserves decision on admissibility of evidence against Mike Haire

Mary Kitagawa was born on Salt Spring Island and was seven years old when she was interned along with 22,000 B.C. residents in 1942. (B.C. government video)
B.C. funds health services for survivors of Japanese internment

Seniors describe legacy of World War II displacement

Meghan Gilley, a 35-year-old emergency room doctor and new mom was vaccinated from COVID-19 in January, while she was pregnant. She’s encouraging others to do the same. (Submitted)
‘The best decision’: B.C. mom encourages other pregnant women to get COVID-19 shot

Meghan Gilley, 35, delivered a healthy baby after being vaccinated against the virus while pregnant

Former Vernon Panthers football standout Ben Hladik of the UBC Thunderbirds (top, in a game against the Manitoba Bisons, <ins>making one of his 38 Canada West solo tackles in 2019</ins>), was chosen in Tuesday’s 2021 Canadian Football League draft. (Rich Lam - UBC Thunderbirds photo)
B.C. Lions call on Vernon standout in CFL draft

Canadian Football League club selects former VSS Panthers star Ben Hladik in third round of league draft

Most Read