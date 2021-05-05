Langley Memorial’s new ER open for patients

After years of fundraising and construction, the ER is complete

The new expanded emergency room at Langley Memorial Hospital opened with little fanfare on Tuesday, May 4.

The long-awaited ER increases the number of patient treatment bays from 31 to 49, and adds a second trauma bay the one that existed in the old ER.

There is now a separate pediatric waiting area for children, and a new entrance separates walk-in patients from ambulance arrivals.

Finally, there is a dedicated, separate treatment area for patients with mental health and substance abuse needs.

Additional handwashing stations, a decontamination room, and an isolation room reduce the risk of infection.

“We’re so grateful for the early and loyal commitment our donors made to the emergency department construction project,” said Heather Scott, executive director of the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation. “Thanks to their extraordinary generosity and vision for local health care, the new facility is built with the capacity to deliver the quality of care our residents deserve for today and years to come.”

“The ED [emergency department] will be able to keep up with the increasing demand for emergency services, and health-care workers will have a modern environment with more space to provide quality care to patients and help save lives,” said B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“This much-needed expansion will help meet the needs of our community’s fast-growing population,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley East.

“Our community was in need of an expanded emergency department for a number of years,” said Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley.

The previous ER, on the north side of the hospital, was built in 1986, when visits were around 25,000 per year.

The population of Langley has more than doubled since then, and visits are now up to 44,000 per year.

The provincial government, through Fraser Health, provided $29.32 million towards the project. The Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation contributed $10 million, which includes a $1.5-million contribution from the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

The ER project opens on the heels of a new MRI clinic at Langley Memorial which started operating earlier this year. A new Langley Hospice facility is expected to open this fall.

