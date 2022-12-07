Langley MLA Andrew Mercier speaking previously at a local business. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley MLA joins cabinet, oversees workforce development

Andrew Mercier is taking up a new ministry of state int he B.C. government

One of Langley’s MLAs has been appointed to cabinet under new NDP Premier David Eby.

Andrew Mercier, who represents the Langley riding, has been named minister of state for workforce development.

Before being elected in 2020, Mercier, a lawyer, had worked within the B.C. labour movement, including as executive director of the B.C. Building Trades Council.

Until this cabinet appointment, Mercier had been acting as the parliamentary secretary for skills training. The newly-created minister of state role he’ll take up is on a similar track to his previous work inside and outside of government.

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce offered an immediate congratulations to Mercier on Twitter.

“We look forward to collaborating as we find ways to fill the 83,000 jobs expected to go empty over this decade in B.C.!” the chamber said.

Langley’s other MLA, Langley East NDP MLA Megan Dykeman, was appointed to a new parliamentary secretary role. Dykeman has been named parliamentary secretary for community development and non-profits.

READ ALSO: B.C. finance minister replaced in Premier David Eby's cabinet shuffle

