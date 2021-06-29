Langley mother asks public to help search for missing son

28-year-old Ellis Grohs was last seen Monday morning at 203rd Street and 50th Avenue

28-year-old Ellis Grohs, who is diagnosed with epilepsy and a mental health disorder has been without his medication since around 9:30 a.m, Monday, June 28, 2021. (Special to The Advance Times)

A Langley man has been missing since Monday afternoon and his mother is hoping the public can help.

Jackie Grohs said her son, 28-year-old Ellis Grohs, who is diagnosed with epilepsy and a mental health disorder has been without his medication since Monday around 9:30 a.m. when he was involved in a crash at 203rd Street and 50th Avenue.

“He took my truck without permission yesterday,” Jackie told the Langley Advance Times. “I don’t know all the details of the accident, but I guess he got freaked out and ran. Everybody has been looking for him since.”

Jackie said she has been in contact with the RCMP and they are actively searching.

“There is extensive efforts being made on every watch that’s working to locate him,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, media spokesperson with Langley RCMP.

“We’re making efforts to locate him and to ensure his well-being.”

Jackie and her family have been going the same.

“We’ve been out all day,” she said Tuesday afternoon.

“Yesterday we were out until 11 p.m. last night, checking all the trails.”

The temperature on Tuesday is expected to reach upwards in the mid-30s, not as hot as Monday’s weather which saw the temperature peak at 42.9 C in parts of Langley, according to Environment Canada.

“If [the RCMP] find them, they’ll be taking him probably to the hospital because he doesn’t have any of his medication with him,” Jackie said.

Ellis was last seen wearing a dark blue Midway Fire Department T-Shirt, green cameo cargo-style pants, and black and white runners. Jackie describes Ellis has having shoulder-length, wavy, red-brown hair and beard, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

