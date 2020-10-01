Langley mother charged in death of daughter to go on trial

Kerryann Lewis’s trial is scheduled to start in mid-October

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. (Langley Advance Times files)

The trial of a Langley woman charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter will start later this month in New Westminster Supreme Court.

Kerryann Lewis’s trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 19 at 10 a.m.

The trial had originally been scheduled to start on Monday, Oct. 5.

Aaliyah Isabella Rosa, seven, was found dead in a Willoughby Slope condo on July 22, 2018.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) began looking into the case immediately after the discovery of Rosa’s death, and Lewis was charged with second degree murder on Aug. 17, 2018. She had been under medical care between the time of her daughter’s death and the arrest.

Five months after Lewis was arrested the BC Prosecution Service announced that the charge against her had been upgraded to first-degree murder.

She had been under medical care in the weeks between her daughter’s death and the announcement of the murder charge.

First-degree murder is considered a planned and deliberate crime. While those convicted of second-degree murder are automatically sentenced to life in prison, judges may set different dates on when they are eligible to be considered for parole.

Those convicted of first-degree murder face life in prison, and must serve 25 years minimum before being considered for release.

