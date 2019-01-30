Police arrested a man in the area of 198B Street and 44th Avenue, in connection with a possible impaired driving case. (Anngela Bayer/Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley Mounties arrest suspect impaired driver

It’s believed an SUV was involved in multiple crashes before the driver is arrested and hospitalized.

Mounties are investigating a possible impaired driving incident that led to a few cars being struck and a man being arrested and taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon in Langley.

An RCMP officer attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of 200th Street and Willowbrook Drive at about 3:20 p.m. this afternoon, RCMP Sgt. Loi Ly explained.

While the driver failed to stop, Ly said police did not pursue.

Instead, through another line of investigation, they attended a residence in the area of 198B Street and 44th Avenue, and were on scene when the suspect vehicle and driver pulled up about 40 minutes later.

He was arrested without further incident getting out of the vehicle, Ly explained.

Police are continuing to investigate reports that the SUV collided with a number of other vehicles en route. Ly could not confirm if they were moving or parked vehicles.

The suspect did suffer some injuries that require him to be taken by ambulance to hospital to be checked over. Ly confirmed that he has since been released into police custody.

Charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing, the watch commander concluded.

