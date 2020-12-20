Langley Mounties create videos on crime prevention for businesses

The series was created with local business and City involvement

A screencap from one of the CPTED videos made by the Langley RCMP, showing security measures on local shop doors. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Mounties with the Community Liaison unit are using a new locally-made video series to help local merchants harden their businesses against crime and theft.

The local Crime Prevention Task Group started talking about Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) earlier this year, said Langley City spokesperson Samantha Paulson.

CPTED has been around for years – it’s an approach that uses architecture and design to deter and reduce crime, and even to build a sense of community.

It includes everything from how to harden a target against crime, to “natural surveillance,” which means allowing neighbours and passersby to function as potential witnesses.

“Each topic will give business owners and their teams an overview of how we can all work together towards decreasing criminality and ensuring all the users of each space feel increasingly safe,” said City Councillor Nathan Pachal, the Crime Prevention Task Group chair.

He said the Crime Prevention group’s work has benefited from help from the Downtown Langley Business Association and the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce, along with the Langley RCMP.

Cpl. Julie Bion of the Langley RCMP heads up the Community Liaison Unit.

“Crime affects the entire community,” she said. “Local businesses remain under significant pressure and strain. Providing practical ideas and strategies will help keep the community safe and assist businesses in protecting their investments and livelihoods.”

There are eight videos in the series, including:

• Natural Access Control

• Natural Surveillance

• Territoriality and Defensible Space

• Target Hardening

• Maintenance and Management

• Online Reporting

CrimeLangley CityLangley RCMP