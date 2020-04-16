Langley RCMP officers first got to grow beards last year, now most have had to shave to wear PPE. (Black Press Media files)

Langley Mounties lose beards to PPE mask requirements

RCMP officers only gained the right to grow beards nine months ago

One of the minor losses to the coronavirus pandemic in Langley has been the new beards some local Mounties had been sporting.

For decades, RCMP officers had faced strict limits on facial hair while in service. Moustaches had to be regulation, and beards were strictly forbidden.

That changed in the summer of 2019, when a policy change allowed neatly groomed beards and goatees of between 0.5 and 2.5 cm in length and bulk.

The update was the first to the grooming policy since 1975.

But the need for personal protective equipment has overridden the beard rules, according to Supt. Murray Power, head of the Langley RCMP detachment.

Officers are now equipped with either P-100 respirator masks or N-95 masks to use on calls when they have to be in close contact with people, either for medical help or an arrest.

That means that some officers have had to trim their beards.

“There’s a fit test, they test the seal around the edges,” said Power.

He joked that it has made the members of Langley detachment look a little more youthful.

“They look 10 years younger,” he said of the newly clean-shaven officers.

CoronavirusHairLangleyLangley RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley man part of ‘moon shot’ for COVID-19 research
Next story
Surrey teen, last seen in Chilliwack, located safe and sound

Just Posted

Langley Mounties lose beards to PPE mask requirements

RCMP officers only gained the right to grow beards nine months ago

Crime dip due to social distancing in Langley brief: top cop

The crime rate has remained steady, but more officers are now on the streets

Vehicle incident on Highway 1 westbound in Langley

Crews are on route

VIDEO: Self-isolated Aldergrove grandpa finds way to surprise grandson on 3rd birthday

A birthday hug during the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible Wednesday with help from a hazmat suit

Aldergrove grandpa beats heart attack and self-quarantine to celebrate 71st wedding anniversary

Leona and Vic Spooner, both 91, were recently reunited after weeks in hospital

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

B.C. liquor, cannabis sales up in March, now levelled off to seasonal norms

Sale figures are not released, but percentages show huge percentage increasess

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

‘A need to protect our citizens’: Many weeks away before U.S.-Canada border reopens, says Trudeau

President Donald Trump suggested he would support easing border restrictions with Canada

COVID-19 world update: Trump talks of reopening U.S.; cases ease in some countries

Comprehensive digest of the latest coronavirus news from around the globe

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

B.C. premier hosts free virtual concert to bring people together amid COVID-19

Musicians and artists have lost opportunities to entertain audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic

Uncontrolled slash fire burning fast, prompting evacuations near Squamish: RCMP

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes were near the fire

Surrey teen, last seen in Chilliwack, located safe and sound

RCMP appealed for public assistance Wednesday evening for help in locating the 15-year-old

Most Read