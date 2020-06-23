RCMP.

Langley Mounties nab suspects in June thefts

The case of the stolen travel trailer was wrapped up in 20 minutes

Two quick arrests of suspected thieves in a week in Langley resulted in the return of stolen property, Mounties say.

Just before 6 p.m. on June 15, officers were alerted to a break and enter in progress at a home in the 7500 block of Morrison Crescent on the Willoughby slope, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The officers who responded were told that the burglar had jumped out of a window and run into the nearby woods. A Langley RCMP officer and a member of the Police Dog Services started tracking, and a suspect was arrested a short time later.

The suspect sustained minor injuries from the police dog, and he declined medical treatment, said Largy.

Police recovered jewelry, cash, a cellphone, a woman’s handbag, and the keys to a BMW, all the items taken during the break in.

Laird Jonathan Blomgren, a 43-year-old man of no fixed address, has been charged with break and enter, and possession of stolen property over $5,000. He will be back in court on Aug. 5.

On June 22, police also managed to recover stolen property, this time just 20 minutes after the theft was reported.

At 11:17, police were called about a stolen travel trailer in the 4200 block of 200th Street in Brookswood.

The RCMP sent out a “be on the lookout for” notification at 11:20 p.m.

It was nine minutes later that an officer in the 19500 block of Fraser Highway spotted and pulled over the truck towing the trailer.

Three men, a 33-year-old and a 37-year-old from Surrey and a 58-year-old from Maple Ridge, were briefly taken into custody. They have been released to appear in court in the future.

LangleyLangley RCMPRCMPtheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Healthcare racism probe must go to systemic roots, not just ‘bad apples’: Indigenous doctor

Just Posted

Langley Mounties nab suspects in June thefts

The case of the stolen travel trailer was wrapped up in 20 minutes

IIO to collect data on ethnicity of those killed, injured in police encounters

The civilian-led agency investigates all police-invovled deaths and serious injuries in B.C.

Picnics and downtown dollar contests announced for Langley City this summer

Downtown Langley Business Association launches Pick Up Picnics initiative and ‘Ain’t It Grand’ contest

VIDEO: Langley universities recognize 2020 graduates

KPU and TWU shared video tributes with students

Nearly 300 BC Hydro customers without power in Langley

Cause of the outage is not yet known

Healthcare racism probe must go to systemic roots, not just ‘bad apples’: Indigenous doctor

Doctor says that blood alcohol guessing game is not the only incident

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Nursing student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court

B.C. changing rules as strata property insurance costs rise

Law to end referral fees, limit what needs to be insured

UBC study seeks to learn if at-home workout apps improve health during pandemic

Trial will give people access to yoga, HIIT or barre training

B.C. to impose ‘stabilization care’ for youths after overdose

Legislation allows young people to be held for up to a week

International students, B.C. homestay families learn to live together during the pandemic

The experience hasn’t been exactly what they signed up for

Black parents having ‘the talk’ with younger kids to prepare them for racism

Need for conversations spurred on further by killing of George Floyd in the U.S.

B.C. Interior First Nation breaks ground on farm-to-gate cannabis cultivation facility

Owned by the Williams Lake First Nation, the facility will be the first of its kind in Canada

Most Read