Langley Mounties nab suspects in June thefts

The case of the stolen travel trailer was wrapped up in 20 minutes

Two quick arrests of suspected thieves in a week in Langley resulted in the return of stolen property, Mounties say.

Just before 6 p.m. on June 15, officers were alerted to a break and enter in progress at a home in the 7500 block of Morrison Crescent on the Willoughby slope, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The officers who responded were told that the burglar had jumped out of a window and run into the nearby woods. A Langley RCMP officer and a member of the Police Dog Services started tracking, and a suspect was arrested a short time later.

The suspect sustained minor injuries from the police dog, and he declined medical treatment, said Largy.

Police recovered jewelry, cash, a cellphone, a woman’s handbag, and the keys to a BMW, all the items taken during the break in.

Laird Jonathan Blomgren, a 43-year-old man of no fixed address, has been charged with break and enter, and possession of stolen property over $5,000. He will be back in court on Aug. 5.

On June 22, police also managed to recover stolen property, this time just 20 minutes after the theft was reported.

At 11:17, police were called about a stolen travel trailer in the 4200 block of 200th Street in Brookswood.

The RCMP sent out a “be on the lookout for” notification at 11:20 p.m.

It was nine minutes later that an officer in the 19500 block of Fraser Highway spotted and pulled over the truck towing the trailer.

Three men, a 33-year-old and a 37-year-old from Surrey and a 58-year-old from Maple Ridge, were briefly taken into custody. They have been released to appear in court in the future.

LangleyLangley RCMPRCMPtheft