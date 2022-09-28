Langley Mounties nab young drivers tearing down 200th at twice speed limit

Car, truck were doing 156 km/h in a 70 zone when pulled over

Two cars were impounded after Langley RCMP pulled them over doing more than double the speed limit on 200th Street on Sunday evening. (Langley RCMP handout)

A pair of young drivers had their vehicles seized by the Langley RCMP on Sunday, Sept. 25 after they were caught barrelling down 200th Street at more than double the speed limit.

A Langley RCMP traffic officer pulled over the pickup truck and sedan at about 7 p.m. after catching them both moving at 156 km in the 7600 block of 200th. The speed limit in that area is 70 km/h.

Both drivers, a 20-year-old from Coquitlam, and a 17-year-old from Langley, have Class 7 (New Driver) licenses, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The cars were towed away to be impounded for seven days, and each driver got a $483 ticket for excessive speeding.

They’ll also have to foot the bills for the towing and week-long storage of their vehicles.

“Lastly, both drivers will face the very real possibility of a driving prohibition,” Largy said.

Largy noted that evidence shows that a significant number of deaths in crashes across Canada are directly related to speed.

“This is further aggravated by the increased stopping distance, driver reaction time and the reality of the potential devastating impact with higher speed collisions,” she said.

Langley RCMP Traffic Services is hoping to highlight the risks in high speed driving, said Largy.

High-risk driving will not be tolerated on Langley streets, she added.

“Anyone witnessing high-risk driving behaviour is asked to contact Langley RCMP so we can work together to keep our community safe.”

