Langley Mounties who hauled drunk drivers off the road named to Alexa’s Team

The three constables each stopped at least 20 impaired drivers in a year

Three Langley RCMP officers have been named to Alexa’s Team, an honour given to police who take a significant number of drunk drivers off the roads each year.

Const. Melissa Jongema, Const. Joshua Becker, and Const. Nicholas Bordignon were each named as new additions to the team in May. They were among the 266 officers province-wide who joined the team, 122 of them in the Lower Mainland.

Jongema stopped 46 drivers who blew above a warning level or .08 on a Breathalyzer. For Becker it was 29 drivers, and for Bordignon, 20.

There are 2,667 members of Alexa’s Team overall across the province, in the RCMP and municipal police forces, expanding from 26 members in its first year in 2008.

The team takes its name from Alexa Middelaer, a four-year-old from Delta who was killed when a drunk driver veered off the road and struck her while she was patting a horse that lived in a field near her home.

The driver of the car was later convicted of dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Alexa’s family and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) have campaigned in her name to get drunk drivers off the road in B.C. ever since.

READ MORE: Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl

Previous story
$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres
Next story
Street brawl brings Abbotsford and Langley police to Aldergrove

Just Posted

Fraser Valley woman scrambles for dental surgery funding after chemo destroys her teeth

Millie McConnell survived cancer, but the after effects are proving costly and difficult

Street brawl brings Abbotsford and Langley police to Aldergrove

No charges were laid as fighting between the men and women said to be ‘consensual’

Langley Mounties who hauled drunk drivers off the road named to Alexa’s Team

The three constables each stopped at least 20 impaired drivers in a year

Cancer patient finally gets to see doctor in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Langley Thunder drops third straight game at home

New Westminster Salmonbellies trailed almost the whole game, until the final seconds

Fashion Fridays: A day in the life of a celebrity stylist

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Nisga’a Nation seeks gag order against employee making ‘malicious’ claims

IT manager Andre Cardinal goes to Facebook, promises to “educate” members

$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Two new centres to be built, expanded care and renovations to existing facilities planned

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Two arrested in Victoria for drug trafficking offences linked to Lower Mainland gang

Officers seized drugs, cash and two cars

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

The homes are widely scattered in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement’s northeast

Most Read