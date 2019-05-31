Langley Mounties who hauled drunk drivers off the road named to Alexa’s Team

The three constables each stopped at least 20 impaired drivers in a year

Three Langley RCMP officers have been named to Alexa’s Team, an honour given to police who take a significant number of drunk drivers off the roads each year.

Const. Melissa Jongema, Const. Joshua Becker, and Const. Nicholas Bordignon were each named as new additions to the team in May. They were among the 266 officers province-wide who joined the team, 122 of them in the Lower Mainland.

Jongema stopped 46 drivers who blew above a warning level or .08 on a Breathalyzer. For Becker it was 29 drivers, and for Bordignon, 20.

There are 2,667 members of Alexa’s Team overall across the province, in the RCMP and municipal police forces, expanding from 26 members in its first year in 2008.

The team takes its name from Alexa Middelaer, a four-year-old from Delta who was killed when a drunk driver veered off the road and struck her while she was patting a horse that lived in a field near her home.

The driver of the car was later convicted of dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Alexa’s family and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) have campaigned in her name to get drunk drivers off the road in B.C. ever since.

