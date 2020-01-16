Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen is supporting a Delta hospice that doesn’t want to allow medical assistance in dying for its patients. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley MP Jansen spars with Fraser Health over assisted dying in Delta hospice

The Cloverdale-Langley City MP is supporting a Ladner hospice

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen has criticized the provincial NDP government over a dispute on medically assisted dying in a Delta hospice.

“I am very disappointed that the NDP Government is threatening to shut down the Irene Thomas Hospice (ITH), unless medical staff are willing to betray their deeply-held personal beliefs and participate in the taking of patient lives through MAiD [medical assistance in dying],” Jansen said in a statement released this week.

ITH is run by the Delta Hospice Society. Hospice societies in a number of communities, including Langley, have pushed back against Fraser Health directives that they allow for MAiD in hospice facilities, but ultimately those run by Fraser Health had no authority over patient care.

In February of 2018, a Langley community meeting was organized with the involvement of the Association for Reformed Political Action (ARPA), a Christian group that wants biblical perspective in government. At the meeting people voiced their objections to the Fraser Health policy, but no action came out of the meeting.

According to Fraser Health spokesperson Tasleem Juma, as of December MAiD has been used twice at the Langley hospice residence since the practice became legal across Canada.

“All clinical decisions are made by Fraser Health,” Shannon Todd Booth, the local society’s communications and fund development manager, noted in December about the medical care at the Langley hospice residence.

Fraser Health gave ITH in Delta a deadline of Feb. 3 to comply and permit MAiD.

“The Delta Hospice Society and the ITH offer compassionate care for people who are in their final weeks and days of life. The World Health Organization, as well as several major Canadian palliative care organizations agree that MAiD and Palliative care are separate practices,” Jansen wrote.

She said she was calling up on B.C. health minister Adrian Dix and Fraser Health to respect the right of medical professionals to exercise freedom of conscience.

Jansen has been vocal about her opposition to MAiD in the past, including before her election last October.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford snowplow driver has advice for winter drivers
Next story
BMO sets up advisory council after Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed at B.C. branch

Just Posted

VIDEO: James Hill Elementary principal covers Moana tune for snow day music video

Kendra Simonetto parodied “How Far I’ll Go” to share weather updates with her students

Langley MP Jansen spars with Fraser Health over assisted dying in Delta hospice

The Cloverdale-Langley City MP is supporting a Ladner hospice

PHOTOS: What did Langley residents get up to during the snow day?

A look at how the community enjoyed the snow

Langley public schools open as flurries remain in Thursday forecast

TransLink services are operating

Plans to widen 208th Street get another look from Township council

Council voted to take another look at a plan to use development fees

VIDEO: Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Britain’s Press Association says Duke of Sussex to carry on meetings into next week

Over 16,000 people nabbed by RCMP between border crossings in 2019

In 2019, 63,830 claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018

Iran must compensate crash victims’ families, Canada-led group agrees

‘We are judging Iran every day, demand by demand,’ says Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne

Artists hired to help in skull reconstruction in B.C. cold cases

3D-print of unidentified skull found in Chilliwack among 14 sent to New York Academy of the Arts

BMO sets up advisory council after Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed at B.C. branch

The council will provide input on training and policies at the Bank of Montreal

First 3D metal printer in rural Canada arrives in Trail

MIDAS provides access to state-of-the-art equipment for fabrication and rapid prototyping

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ being used for Stephen King horror shoot

New web series based on King’s The Stand novel

Most Read