Langley murder suspects move slowly towards trials

No dates set for accused in two murders more than a year ago

IHIT investigators were at the Highway Hotel in March, 2022 to investigate a murder. (Advance Times files)

Two men charged in separate Langley murders last year do not have trial dates yet, but both are appearing in court in the coming months.

Justin Bos will be back in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster for a brief pre-trial appearance on May 26.

Bos faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Cody Mostat, who was found unconscious at the Highway Hotel in Walnut Grove just before 9 pa.m. on March 25, 2022. Mostat later died.

There is no preliminary hearing or trial scheduled for Bos as of yet. His May 26 appearance was originally set for late April, but was delayed.

Bos has a previous criminal record that included possession of stolen property, car theft, and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was also convicted of possession of a non-firearm prohibited weapon in two incidents, once in Surrey and one in Abbotsford.

The victim, Mostat, had been a commercial welder and truck driver until a 2011 injury led him into self-medication and addiction, according to an obituary.

He had spent some time in prison and at the time of his death, he was facing charges of possession of a firearm and body armour without a permit in Langley.

In an unrelated murder case, Jason Robert William Griffiths will be back in Surrey Provincial Court on June 2 for a preliminary inquiry.

Griffiths, who was 40 years old when he was arrested last year, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Nicholas Ball, 29.

Ball was killed in a vacant, partly wooded lot in the 7400 block of 208th Street. His body was discovered on March 29, 2022.

The victim was also known to police and the courts. He was facing charges of kidnapping, unlawful confinement, and aggravated assault when he was killed, and had previously pleaded guilty to assault in 2017.

READ MORE: IHIT charges Langley man for March murder of 29-year-old

READ MORE: Langley murder suspect’s criminal record included car theft, weapons charges

Court records showed that Griffiths did not have an extensive criminal record in B.C. before this incident. He had a bail hearing last fall, but records show a bench warrant was issued for him in early December.

He is currently awaiting trial in custody.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

