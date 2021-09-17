Edward Perry won $1 million in a BC Lottery Corp. scratch and win game. (BCLC)

Langley musician surprised to learn he won $1 million jackpot

“[Winning is] a wonderful feeling. It’s hard to express.”

A Langley musician will be picking up a new truck and adding a trip to Newfoundland to his bucket list.

Edward Perry shouldn’t have to worry about covering the costs as a new millionaire.

“It’s a wonderful feeling, it’s hard to express,” he said. “I feel bubbly.”

He picked up a Scratch & Win ticket in Langley, playing for the $1 million jackpot. When he checked the numbers at the Otter Co-op gas bar. It caused quite the kerfuffle.

“I shut the machine down,” he recalled after handing the ticket to the cashier. “People at the store wanted to take pictures with me.”

Perry, who owns some 85 musical instruments, said he never imagined he would win the game’s top prize of $1 million, the odds of which are one in 1:400,000.

The plans for the money also include family.

“I want to celebrate with my family back in Ontario,” he said of his prize plans. “I’ll have a catered dinner with whatever food and drinks they want.”

