Langley non-profit offers helping hand to farmers facing depression

Personal well-being assistant and more support services for famers fighting stress and depression announced

A Langley-based non-profit association for agricultural producers in B.C. is keeping the mental health of farmers, ranchers, and growers at the forefront.

Through the recently received funding support from United Way Fraser Valley and B.C. Ministry of Agriculture, Langley’s AgSafe is bringing mental wellness counselling opportunities to the province’s agricultural producers and their families affected by COVID-19, wildfires and floods. The services are offered at no cost to them.

Highlighting the need to offer these services, Wendy Bennett, executive director of AgSafe, said farmers and ranchers regularly feel the expectation to work hard and be strong and resilient.

“As a result, many rarely ask for help when they feel anxious or depressed,” she noted.

“There is such a stigma around mental health, that producers, like many people, tend not to open up and talk to someone about what they are feeling. After the past two years, many are feeling pretty burned out,” Bennett added.

She further shared that agricultural work is associated with unique stressors potentially hazardous to mental wellness. The work, and the life, is strenuous and often solitary, she commented.

“That’s why AgSafe is working to create safe spaces and resources that are specific to agriculture. The mental wellness practitioners we work with live and work in the agricultural community… many are farmers and know what farmers go through,” Bennett explained.

The mental wellness resources for B.C.’s farmers, their families and workers available through AgSafe include the Avail app, a personal well-being assistant that offers resilience check-ups and connects directly with mental health professionals and resources.

AgSafe, recently collaborated with the Canadian Mental Health Association of B.C. to provide reference information for use by crisis line operators when communicating with individuals working in or associated with agriculture.

The organization is also launching Mental Health Lunch & Learns – a series of 30-minute webinars hosted by mental health practitioners engaged by AgSafe. Initial topics for the webinars will include healthy habits, fatigue, chronic stress and trauma.

For more information about AgSafe Mental Wellness resources, people can visit agsafebc.ca.

