Langley nurse de-registered for relationship with client

A Langley nurse has agreed to be de-registered for having an ‘emotionally intimate relationship with a vulnerable client’ according to the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM). (Stock photo by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography under Unsplash agreement)

B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM), the agency that regulate nurses and midwives in B.C., said a Langley nurse who “engaged in and maintained an emotionally intimate relationship with a vulnerable client” has agreed to be de-registered.

In a consent agreement posted online Thursday, July 27, the college said registered nurse Sherri Hedberg, between September 2022 and April 2023, engaged in a emotionally relationship with a client “who was part of her caseload,” that included allowing the client and a family member to stay overnight at her home; cooking and sharing meals; and what was described as “other inappropriate physical contact,” without going into detail.

The BCCNM statement said “breaches of professional boundaries in the nurse–client relationship where nurses engage in inappropriate relationships with clients in their care is professional misconduct, and conduct that harms patients and erodes trust in the profession.”

Under the agreement with Hedberg, the nurse has consented to the cancellation of her registration and a prohibition on reapplying for a minimum of five years.

If she does apply in the future, she will be required to satisfy the registration committee that she meets the requirements of “fitness, competence and good character.”

READ ALSO: B.C. nurse won’t be fired for snooping into patient records, leaking info

READ ALSO: B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

Langleynurse