Langley nursing professor, Dr. Barbara Astle is among 18 nurses selected from across Canada to be inducted into the Canadian Academy of Nursing Fellowship Program. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley nursing prof gets national honours

She is amongst the few inducted into the Canadian Academy of Nursing Fellowship Program

Langley nursing professor, Dr. Barbara Astle is among 18 nurses selected from across Canada to be inducted into the Canadian Academy of Nursing Fellowship Program.

Astle, a professor and director for the masters of nursing program at Trinity Western University was recognized by the Canadian Academy of Nursing through an induction ceremony on October 14, 2022.

This fellowship program is an initiative of the Canadian Nurses Association (CNA) to recognize and celebrate the most accomplished nurses in Canada and across all domains of nursing practice. Honouring the best of the nursing profession, academy fellows earn the right to use the credential Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Nursing (FCAN).

As a nurse leader, educator, and researcher in global and planetary health, Astle has contributed to numerous global and planetary health educational and research initiatives at the local, national, and international levels. She has served on various global organizations including past Chair for the Consortium of Universities for Global Health competency subcommittee, and the Canadian Association for Global Health.

She co-developed the first Canadian tri-university interdisciplinary graduate global health course applying equity-centred principles; and the transdisciplinary Planetary Health Education Framework.

An alumnus of the University of Alberta, Astle was inducted into the Canadian Women in Global Health List in 2020. The list recognizes the achievements of established leaders in global health. Additionally, she is a founding member for Women in Global Health (WGH) Canadian Chapter.

Astle’s research focuses on areas of global health, planetary health, health equity, human rights, gender, and research literacy related to education, and population health. Astle co-leads an international interdisciplinary research team studying mothering, albinism, and human rights in mapping patterns of resilience at the juncture of gender, colorism, and religion in Tanzania, South Africa, and Ghana.

Commenting on her professional vision, Dr. Astle expressed, “I passionately believe in the importance of working alongside my students, colleagues, and partners, in order that we learn together, evolve, and move forward in achieving health equity in global health and the emerging field of planetary health.”

“I think it is imperative that we have a shared understanding of the indispensable interconnectedness of human health to the health of the planet.”

.

RELATED: Nurses teaming up to keep seniors at home longer

READ MORE: ‘They are tired’: B.C. Nurses Union president talks about violence, burnout

.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsHealthcareLangleyLocal Hero Awards

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. lieutenant governor presented with first poppy to kick off 2022 campaign
Next story
Mountie wears ‘thin blue line’ patch while escorting man convicted of hate crime

Just Posted

Timothy Dale Bornyk is wanted for assault. (CrimeStoppers/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley man is one of B.C.’s five ‘most wanted’

Langley nursing professor, Dr. Barbara Astle is among 18 nurses selected from across Canada to be inducted into the Canadian Academy of Nursing Fellowship Program. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley nursing prof gets national honours

Tayne Kang is an 11-year-old speed skater from Coquitlam. He participated in the Langley Blades speed skating tournament on Saturday, Oct. 22. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley speed skating tournament saw participation from athletes all around B.C. and the US

HalloweenTown is at 20504 43rd Ave. and is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until Nov. 1. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Halloween calendar: Scare up some fun around Langley

Pop-up banner image