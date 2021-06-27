A Fraser Health staffer used a parasol for shade while directing traffic at the testing an immunization centre at Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Langley on Saturday, June 27. On Sunday, the FHA announced the outdoor facility would be shutting down at noon during the heat wave, with people redirected to the indoor facility at Langley Events Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley outdoor testing and immunization centre trims hours during heat wave

Will close at noon, with afternoon clients redirected to cooler sites

Hours are being trimmed at the outdoor COVID-19 testing and immunization centre located in the Kwantlen Polytechnic University parking lot in Langley during the current heat wave.

Starting today, Sunday, June 27, anyone attending for a first dose, or with booked appointments scheduled after 12 p.m. at the Langley clinic will be redirected to alternate clinics with cooler temperatures for immunization.

In Langley, the alternate clinic is at the Langley Events Centre.

Other sites implementing noon shutdowns are in Burnaby, Mission, South Surrey, Coquitlam, Surrey and Abbotsford.

A notice issued by the Fraser Health Authority said due to the extreme heat wave that is currently impacting communities across the region, it was implementing “temporary measures at a number of COVID-19 immunization and testing clinics as these sites are experiencing elevated temperatures.”

Testing and immunization will continue at affected clinics until noon each day.

Anyone attending the affected clinics for testing after 12 p.m. will be redirected to either the Delta COVID-19 testing and immunization centre or the Chilliwack COVID-19 centre.

Alternatively, they can choose to book an appointment for the following morning.

