Cyclists checked out the 216th interchange crossing the night before it opened to motor vehicles in early September, 2020. The overpass has separated bike lanes for riders. (Mitchell Nurse/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Cyclists checked out the 216th interchange crossing the night before it opened to motor vehicles in early September, 2020. The overpass has separated bike lanes for riders. (Mitchell Nurse/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley overpass wins cycling infrastructure award

HUB Cycling handed out the award to the Township and province recently

Langley’s newest overpass and highway interchange was built largely for cars, but it’s won an award from a B.C. cycling group for improving access for bicycles as well.

The Township of Langley and the Ministry of Transportation were jointly awarded an Infrastructure Improvement Award from HUB Cycling for the 216th Street Interchange project, which opened late last summer to drivers and cyclists.

The first new interchange built in decades in Langley, it includes a divided cycling lane that runs from 80th Avenue all the way to Telegraph Trail.

“Connecting the neighbourhoods of Walnut Grove and Willoughby, the new protected cycling facilities on 216th Street are safe and comfortable for most people,” said Evan Hammer, Infrastructure Planning and Policy Manager with HUB Cycling.

READ MORE: Cyclists applaud bike lanes on new Langley highway crossing

The north-south connection includes both an on-street bike lane that is separated from traffic with a low curb, as well as a broad multi-use sidewalk for pedestrians, or for more cautious cyclists, including children.

“This is a fundamental piece of infrastructure that will create the basis of a more connected network of protected bike lanes in the future as the area continues to develop,” said Hammer.

Mayor Jack Froese was pleased with the award, and said as a cyclist himself he likes protected cycling areas.

“For me, I like to go out when I feel safe,” Froese said.

He took up riding on a power-assist electric bike two years ago, after not having ridden a bike since his 20s, Froese said.

In addition to the award for the overpass, a Langley cyclist was honoured in the HUB awards.

Dr. Geraldine Jordan was honoured with a volunteer appreciation award for her local community advocacy on behalf of cyclists and cycling projects.

Many people have been getting into cycling, particularly in the last year. During the pandemic, adults and families looking for a safe outdoor exercise flocked to bicycle stores, causing serious shortages of bikes, parts, and accessories.

Froese said the Township is moving on with its plan to expand cycling infrastructure.

“It’s a long range plan, but we’re working on it every year,” he said.

A few years back, the Township doubled the annual contribution to the fund, which is used to add bike lanes to areas that were built decades ago, before they were mandated.

Many newly-developing areas are being built with bike lanes included, but connecting up those areas is an ongoing process.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CyclingLangley TownshipTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver officers under review for allegedly laughing, taking pictures next to dead body
Next story
BC Ferries cancels all sailings between Vancouver Island, mainland

Just Posted

A model of the planned Salishan Place centre was displayed at a Fort public information session in 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
$711,000 tourism grant goes to Langley arts and culture centre

Salishan Place by the River is a planned Aboriginal arts lodge and cultural centre

Cyclists checked out the 216th interchange crossing the night before it opened to motor vehicles in early September, 2020. The overpass has separated bike lanes for riders. (Mitchell Nurse/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley overpass wins cycling infrastructure award

HUB Cycling handed out the award to the Township and province recently

A retail cannabis outlet in Aldergrove got its final rezoning approval on Feb. 22. (Black Press Media File)
Aldergrove cannabis shop gets rezoning approval – barely

Council voted twice after narrowly defeating the project the first time

Aldergrove Regional Park will be home to a child-friendly nature gnome tour in March. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove Regional Park home to gnome-guided tours for children

Families can sign up for nature-themed events happening throughout spring break in March

Township firefighters were called to battle a heavy blaze at a pallet factory in Glen Valley at 256 Street and 88 Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Firefighter taken to hospital after crews battle heavy blaze in Glen Valley

Cause of the fire is under investigation

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after talking about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
COVID: 589 new cases in B.C., and 7 new deaths

No new outbreaks being reported Feb. 26

The Canada Revenue Agency says there were 32 tax fraud convictions across the country between April 2019 and March 2020. (Pixabay)
Vancouver man sentenced to 29 months, fined $645K for tax evasion, forgery

Michael Sholz reportedly forged documents to support ineligible tax credits linked to homeownership

Framed photos of Travis Selje and other items fill the top of a dresser in his bedroom. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Crown says defence case epilepsy caused fatal Surrey crash fails on balance of probabilities

‘She very clearly had some form of control over that vehicle,’ Crown argues

Then-Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson looks on as MLA Shirley Bond answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Liberal party to choose next leader in February 2022

Candidates have until Nov. 30 to declare whether they are running

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

After nearly 10 months of investigations, Mounties have made an arrest in the tripping of an elderly woman in Burnaby this past April. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Mounties charge suspect for tripping elderly woman near Metrotown in April

32-year-old Hayun Song is accused of causing bodily harm to an 84-year-old using her walker

British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to view the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Death threats mount against Dr. Bonnie Henry, sparking condemnation from Horgan, Dix

Henry has become a staple on televisions in homes across British Columbia since January 2020

Bryan Adams with his mom, Jane Adams Clark, at Lions Gate Hospital. (Bryan Adams)
Bryan Adams gives shout out to North Shore hospital

The singer’s mom was in Lions Gate Hospital for care

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on signed bottles of Ryan Reynolds’ new gin at B.C. liquor stores this summer. (Twitter/Ryan Reynolds)
Ryan Reynold’s Aviation Gin autographed and coming to B.C. stores

This summer 100 bottles will be available to the public for purchase across five B.C. liquor stores

Most Read