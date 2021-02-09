Langley PACs set to quiz school board candidates

There is a byelection coming up on Feb. 27

Langley’s Parents Advisory Councils are hoping to quiz the seven candidates vying for a seat in the upcoming school board byelection.

The District Parents Advisory Council (DPAC) is sending out requests to all the candidates to take part in one-on-one interviews in the coming days, said the group’s president, Alicia Rempel.

“We have five questions that we feel are top of mind for parents in Langley,” Rempel said.

The idea is to record the sessions and then make them available for viewing by parents who are attending the Thursday, Feb. 18 DPAC general meeting.

The meeting, to be held virtually over Zoom, begins at 7 p.m. and is free to attend, but requires registration in advance.

READ ALSO: Dykeman’s farewell means Langley school board byelection

The candidates for the post include Joel Neufeld, Alex Joehl, Phyllis Heppner, Grant Gilmour, Charlie Fox, Stacey Wakelin, and Holly Dickinson, who have all filed nomination papers.

Fox, a longtime former principal and Township councillor, is the most prominent, but Joehl, Heppner, and Wakelin have all run for office in the past, Neufeld has been involved in a Black Lives Matter walk in Fort Langley, Gilmour is a well-known volunteer, and Dickinson is a school teacher herself.

The byelection was sparked by the departure from the board of former chair Megan Dykeman, who left to take up her new position as NDP MLA for Langley East after October’s provincial election.

READ ALSO: Langley school board byelection to feature mail-in ballots for first time

Parents attending can also hear a presentation on careers with the Langley School District, reports from Board of Education trustee Tony Ward, from superintendent of schools Gord Stewart, and take part in breakout sessions with other parents. The sessions will be focused around brainstorming ideas for PACs to celebrate students with school activities or events that can be accommodated under the current physical distancing rules.

The byelection is to be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, with advance voting on Feb. 17, 18, and 19.

byelectionEducationLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
16 Langley schools now on Fraser Health COVID exposure list

Just Posted

Langley PACs set to quiz school board candidates

There is a byelection coming up on Feb. 27

Families of four Langley schools were sent letters from the local district notifying them a COVID exposure. (Image courtesy CDC)
16 Langley schools now on Fraser Health COVID exposure list

Families at four schools sent latest letters on Monday

Langley runner Nick Colyn will run a collective 725-kilometre stretch – the same distance of northern British Columbia’s Highway of Tears where Indigenous women and girls have been murdered or gone missing. (TWU/special to Langley Advance Times)
Running to remember: Langley athlete takes part in 725km journey for missing women

Long distance run is part of Moose Hide campaign inspired by Highway of Tears

Langley resident Carrie MacKay was happy to share the news (L) that she was leaving the ICU at Abbotsford hospital after a struggle with the COVID-19 virus that has kept her apart from her beloved dog, Fender (R) (Facebook images)
VIDEO: Langley woman chronicles COVID-19 battle

Carrie MacKay just got out of the ICU and is ‘super excited’

The development plan for a proposed Willoughby building showing a possible library site. (Pollyco/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Scope of proposed Willoughby library debated by Township council

Councillors had questions for the CEO of the FVRL

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
Vernon man with double lung transplant arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

An MRI machine at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital. Pictured on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
B.C. health authority isn’t effectively managing cybersecurity threat on medical devices: audit

Audit covered more 18,000 devices in the Lower Mainland, ranging from infusion pumps to MRI systems

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Similar rules already in place for air travel

Most Read