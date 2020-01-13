Langley parents express concerns over district decision to keep schools open

Many decided to withold their children from classes Monday due to icy roads and forecast of snow

Many Langley parents were worry-stricken over sending their kids to school Monday morning after recent snowfall and strong winds.

At around 7 a.m. on Monday the Langley School District announced that all schools would remain open, with the exception of those without power.

With a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the day’s forecast – according to Environment Canada – many families chose to keep their children home.

Some parents cited fears of unsalted backroads and icy sidewalks.

Mother Tara Kurtz explained she has “to drive all backroads to get to the school, and those roads are never salted or plowed.”

“Better safe than sorry,” Kurtz added.

“Not to mention the school parking lot is apparently a mess and hasn’t been touched.”

Marcy Buchanan agreed.

“Staying home! It is not safe right now,” the mother added.

Others, in Aldergrove, worried about the effects from the 3,000 customers without power nearby.

One of them, mom Makaila Seydel, said that without power she worries about her child’s well-being.

“At least here [at home] my kid can stay warm,” Seydal added.