Langley police ask public to help locate 46-year-old woman

Police are asking the public to help locate 46-year-old Crystal Moore who is believed to be a resident of Langley. Moore last spoke to family on Oct. 24, 2020. (Langley RCMP)

Crystal Moore last spoke to family in October

Police are asking the public to help find a 46-year-old woman believe to have been a resident of Langley.

Crytal Moore last spoke to out-of-province family on Oct. 24 and told them she was living in Langley, but has not been in with family since then, said Cpl. Holly Largy, Langley RCMP media relations officer.

Moore is described as Caucasian, 5’ 10” tall, 150 lbs, with blond shoulder length hair, possibly dyed.

Anyone with information that may assist police in locating Moore is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley RCMPmissing person