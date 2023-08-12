Langley police find person of interest in neighbour’s back yard

Langley RCMP officers. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Mounties called to a domestic disturbance in Willoughby on Wednesday, Aug. 9 briefly had trouble locating one of the people involved.

Police arrived after a report of the disturbance, and found that one of the two parties had already left the scene, said Cpl. Craig van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Officers were directed to a neighbour’s backyard.

The man was initially not cooperative, and attempted to run away from officers, van Herk said.

“He was stopped and escorted to the detachment in order to safely determine what was going on,” said van Herk.

The man was released a short time later.

The incident is still under investigation, and no charges have been laid. No one was injured, van Herk said.

