Langley police hope body ink will help ID deceased

A man found in the Nicomekl River earlier this month had multiple distinct tattoos

There was a sun and rays tattoo on the man’s right elbow. (Langley RCMP)

Langley Mounties need help identifying a man found dead in the Nicomekl River earlier this month, and are releasing pictures of his tattoos in hopes it helps.

On June 7, the body of a man was found in the river in the 5400-block of 208th Street, explained Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious,” Largy said.

No identification was found on the body, and investigators have been unable to make a positive ID, she explained.

The man is described as Caucasian, approximately 5 ft. 6 to 9 in. tall, with a one- to two-inch scare above his right eyebrow.

He is estimated to be between 35 and 50 years old, and was wearing a black leather jacket with metal buckles, a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, a brown leather belt, and Converse-style black ankle high shoes, Largy said.

They have released multiple images of tattoos found on the man.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-532-3200.

“That might assist police to identify this individual, so his family can be notified of his passing,” Largy concluded.

The man had a black cross on his left forearm. (Langley RCMP)

There was an angel with wings depicted on the man’s right forearm. (Langley RCMP)

The man’s left arm had an incomplete infinity symbol tattooed on it. (Langley RCMP)