Langley police investigating stolen boots, credit cards, booze, and beauty products

Anyone with information on these local crimes is asked to contact the non-emergency phone number

Items were stolen from the locker room at the W.C. Blair Pool on Oct. 18 and police have released a surveillance photo in relation to the case. (Langley RCMP photo, file 2019-37748

Langley RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public with several local investigations including the theft of boots, credit card fraud, and a stolen ATV.

2019-37748: Police allege the man pictured stole personal belongings from the locker room at W.C. Blair Recreation Centre pool on Oct. 18.

“Items included a wallet, phone and keys,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy. “The keys were used to take the victim’s vehicle as well. The vehicle has since been recovered.”

2019-38647: It is alleged the man pictured stole nearly $500 worth of cosmetics from the Willoughby Save On Foods on Oct. 25.

2019-39179: The man is alleged to have stolen battery cables from Otter Co-op on Oct. 29. He is described as Caucasian with a goatee, and he was wearing a black hat with the logo ‘Blackwood’, black jeans and pointy black leather shoes.

[Story continues below Tweet]

2019-39559: Police allege the woman in the photo made purchases with a credit card stolen in Langley on Nov. 1.

“Over $1100 was spent in Langley and the card was used again in Surrey later in the day at the Home Depot in Surrey,” Largy said.

2019-40081: It is alleged the man in the surveillance photo stole boots worth approximately $200 from the Otter Co-op on Nov. 5.

2019-40730: The pictured ATV was reported stolen on Nov. 10 from a Jayco Toy Hauler parked in the Brookswood Area. It was taken sometime between Nov. 4 and 10.

2019-41188: Police have released a surveillance photo in a case of liquor stolen from the Willoughby Liquor Store.

If you have information that might assist with any of the above investigations, call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers. There are two ways to leave an “anonymous tip” with Crime Stoppers – talk: 1-800-222-8477 or type: www.solvecrime.ca.

 

The man in the photo is alleged to have stolen battery cables from Otter Co-op on Oct. 29. (Langley RCMP photo file 2019-39179)

The RCMP is investigating the theft of $200 boots from Otter Co-op on Nov. 5 and has released this surveillance photo. (Langley RCMP photo, file 2019-40081)

In RCMP file 2019-41188, the police allege this man stole liquor from the Willoughby Liquor Store. (Langley RCMP photo)

Police have released a surveillance photo in relation to case 2019-38647 involving the theft of $500 in cosmetics from the Willoughby Save-On-Foods Oct. 25. (Langley RCMP photo)

The police are asking for the public to contact them with any information on local crimes, including the theft of an ATV that was parked on a Jayco Toy Hauler in Brookswood. The theft occured between Nov. 4 and 10. (Langley RCMP photo, file 2019-40730)

