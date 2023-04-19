Langley RCMP are trying to determine how two men with knife wounds were injured, and how they’re connected to a car crash. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley police probe mystery of knifing, car crash

Two wounded men who turned up at the hospital are connected to a collision

Langley RCMP are trying to sort out the mystery of how a car crash connects to two men who turned up at the hospital with knife wounds on Saturday, April 15.

Local Mounties were first called out around 10:15 p.m. that night, when two men arrived at Langley Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be knife wounds.

Neither man suffered life threatening injuries, said Cpl. Craig Van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

However, while officers were on scene at the hospital, reports began coming in of a two-vehicle crash at 233rd Street and 70A Avenue.

A white sedan and black SUV were involved.

It quickly became apparent that the crash and the stabbing incident were connected, although their injuries are not thought to be linked to the crash. The wounded men had been involved in the crash, but had somehow, with a third, unknown vehicle, made their way to the hospital.

“How they got there is still part of the investigation,” said Van Herk.

There were people at the crash scene when the first officers arrived, but Van Herk couldn’t say if those were drivers or passengers from one of the vehicles, or simply witnesses who had found the crash.

Police are still investigating. No charges have been laid.

