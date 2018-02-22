It is alleged two women stole a shopping cart full of groceries from the Otter Co-op on Feb. 11.

Langley police release suspect photos

Alleged criminals caught on camera

It is alleged two women stole a shopping cart full of groceries from the Otter Co-op on Feb. 11. At least they used re-usable bags, but police allege they never paid for the items inside those bags.

Both women are described as being in their early 30s. One was blonde, 5’7, 150 lbs and wore a green jacket and dark looking sweatpants. The second female is around 5’7, 200 lbs. and wore a beige sweater, jeans and a grey beanie.

It’s alleged a man with a grey goatee robbed a pedestrian of his iPhone as he walked in an area of Fraser Highway and 200 Street on Feb. 7. The suspect fled on foot. He is described as just under six feet tall, approximately 165 lbs. with a grey goatee and he was wearing a toque.

The man pictured with the bike allegedly broke into a vehicle parked in the underground of a condo complex in the 5200 block of 204 Street on Jan. 12. An iPhone and two iPods were stolen from the vehicle.

If you have information that might assist with any of the above investigations, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

 

This man is accused of robbing a man of his iPhone while he walked near 200 Street and Fraser Feb. 7.

This man is accused of breaking into a vehicle in an underground parking lot in Langley City Jan. 12.

