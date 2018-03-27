Langley police say woman drained $80K from bank account using fake debit card

RCMP have released a picture of the suspect

Langley RCMP say the woman pictured is suspected of draining a bank account of $80,000 over two days using a fraudulent debit card.

Police allege the woman withdrew nearly $80,000 at various banks between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 using a fraudulent debit card.

Police are asking for help from the public. If you recognize this woman or know her, police ask that you contact them immediately.

Call Langley RCMP non-emergency line at 604-532-3200 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



monique@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter