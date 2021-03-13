Tako van Popta, MP for Langley-Aldergrove. (Tako van Popta/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Tako van Popta, MP for Langley-Aldergrove. (Tako van Popta/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley politicians mark a year of COVID losses

MLAs and MPs spoke about the toll of the disease

March 11 marked a year since COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic, and mid-March in general marks the point when Canada started to see government-mandated shutdowns in an attempt to stop the spread of the disease.

Politicians from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to opposition leaders to provincial politicians have offered commemorations for those lost, and spoken about the frontline workers who have toiled through the last year.

Langley’s federal and provincial representatives offered their thoughts on the milestone as well.

“Today [March 11] is a day of reflection on the shared loss experienced by Canadians because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tako van Popta, MP for Langley-Aldergrove. “Together, we have endured a historic time of uncertainty, isolation, and for many, deep grief.

“I applaud the strength and resilience of the residents, and businesses of Langley–Aldergrove as we continue to make our way forward. I am especially thoughtful of our seniors who live isolated from their friends and family. I offer gratitude for our selfless frontline workers, and staff of our community organizations who continue to support our most vulnerable despite their fatigue and long, hard days.

“Conservative Party MPs continue to stand up for Canadians. With a spirit of collaboration in Canada’s Parliament, we were able to get essential financial assistance to individuals and businesses. We must do better because people are being left behind. We are also holding the government to account for an improved vaccine roll-out so that Canadians can get back to normal again, and we can focus on the post-COVID economic relaunch of our country. There is much work to do.

“Together, we will conquer COVID-19 and emerge a stronger country than ever before,” van Popta said.

READ MORE: BC’s year of COVID-19 – Infections creep up, seniors homes protected

READ MORE: BC records 569 new COVID cases, 3 deaths as province releases new modelling

Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman also spoke about the losses to B.C.

“This past year has been so challenging for us all. Today we mark the one-year anniversary of when our world was turned upside down, as a year ago today the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic,” Dykeman said.

“Today we remember the almost 1,400 British Columbians who lost their lives to the virus.

“As well as reflect and share our thankfulness to all those who have and continue to be our frontline and essential workers. From healthcare workers to those that keep our communities going through these challenging times, thank you for your continued service.

“As we look forward with hope to the light at the end of the tunnel with the ramping up of vaccines, we do need to continue to follow public health orders and advice so that we can ensure that we and those around us can remain healthy and safe as we head into the summer,” she said.

Langley MLA Andrew Mercier also remembered those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

“This year has been hard on families, businesses, students, and working people,” said Mercier. “My heart goes out to everyone who lost loved ones to COVID-19. I am so proud of my community, and the hard work that folks in Langley have done to get through this pandemic. Hope is around the corner. Our vaccination strategy is working, but we all need to continue doing our part so that we can reach the light at the end of the tunnel together.”

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislaturecanadian politicsCoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Major COVID-19 outbreak reported at Langley glass manufacturer

Just Posted

Tako van Popta, MP for Langley-Aldergrove. (Tako van Popta/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley politicians mark a year of COVID losses

MLAs and MPs spoke about the toll of the disease

Charlie Fox was sworn in as the newest Langley school trustee on Thursday, March 12 after his byelection win last month. (Langley School District/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Fox sworn in as Langley trustee after byelection win

The former Township councillor has taken a role on the school board

Some examples of spray-painted graffiti found by Fort Langley resident Bryan Miller, who is scheduled to appear before Langley Township council on March 8, 2021, to argue for a bylaw that would restrict spray paint sales to minors (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Spray paint restrictions pondered by Township council

Council will hear from staff about whether limiting sales to kids could reduce graffiti

On Saturday, March 13, Willoughby residents Donald and Ieneke Fairholm (L) were able to have their first lunch in a very long time with son Don, daughter-in-law Stephanie Spyksma and grandson Adrian, outdoors at Yorkson Community Park under new rules that allow small gatherings (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: New COVID policy allowing small groups results in reunion for Langley family

For the first time in a long time, the Fairholms were able to have lunch with their son’s family

Rev. Andrew Halladay of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Langley City said not being able to hold funerals in person has been difficult for his congregation. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Grief inescapable for those who have lost loved ones to COVID

Dealing with death has been difficult with so much on hold for a year

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

A Ford logo is seen on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar
Ford recalling more than 275,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag, tire issues

Part of two safety recalls issued, involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America

British Columbians who have been enjoying takeout beer, wine and liquor will now be able to order the service permanently – thanks to regulations implemented Friday by the province. (Pexels.com/Engin Akyurt)
B.C. now permanently allows takeout, delivery liquor service from restaurants

The change was made Friday, at the recommendation of industry professionals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

John Morrow photos.
VIDEO: Missing and murdered Indigenous women march draws many in Abbotsford

Approximately 100 people dressed in symbolic red, slowly marched around Mill Lake

Dee Dee Peters, cousin of missing Hope woman April Parisian, was one of about 30 people who gathered at Five Corners in Chilliwack on Saturday, March 13, 2021 for MMIW Takes Back Canada, a nationwide endeavour to draw attention to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Lower Mainland rallies bring awareness to missing, murdered Indigenous women

People gathered in Chilliwack for MMIW Takes Back Canada, drawing attention to nationwide issue

Meng Wanzhou, centre, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks back to B.C. Supreme Court after a lunch break, in Vancouver, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says evidence in Meng case fit for trial, not extradition effort

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges both she and the company deny

Paul and Marion Bauer’s boat, Luna Mare, had to be repaired after the hull endured a deep damage after colliding into a rock in the Strait of Georgia. Since November, the couple have been living on their boat achored at Discovery Harbour in Campbell River.
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Multi-year journey included a global pandemic, a damaged boat and being turned away at ports

This Oct. 3, 2019 file photo shows Ryan Reynolds at New York Comic Con. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Steve Luciano
VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds reveals he’s ‘Bruce’ from Ottawa Public Health’s viral tweet

The Vancouver-born actor claims responsibility for a seeming social media misfire during the game

Most Read