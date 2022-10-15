Langley polls have closed

Stay tuned tonight for the results of the municipal election as they come available

Municipal elections were held throughout B.C. today, where local residents were encouraged to vote for mayor, council, and school board candidates. Langley City’s sole polling station was set up in the gym at the Timms Community Centre, attached to Langley City hall, which saw a steady stream of people through the day. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

The polls have officially closed.

As of 8 p.m. this evening, the voting stations have been shuttered, and the machines are now at work tabulating the winners and losers in this race – in both Langley City and Langley Township.

As of 8 p.m. this evening, the voting stations have been shuttered, and the machines are now at work tabulating the winners and losers in this race – in both Langley City and Langley Township.

On behalf of the team here at the Langley Advance Times, who spent countless hours diseminating information for our local readers ahead of today’s election, we’d like to say thanks, said editor Roxanne Hooper.

“I’m just grateful to each Langley resident who took the time to educate themselves about the candidates and the issues, then, today – or with the advance polls or in mail-in ballots – cast their vote. Thank you for letting their voice be heard. The only way democracy can work, is if you cast your vote, and we want to acknowledge all those who made that effort,” Hooper said.

While Langley City’s advance poll numbers appear to be down slightly, there was a notable increase in turnout for Langley Township.

“We can hope that level of engagement is echoed in the turnout numbers today,” Hooper said, recalling that turnout for the 2018 municipal elections in Langley elections was “dismally” low.

When the dust settled in 2018, 30.4 per cent of eligible voters in Langley Township managed to make it to the polls, while in Langley City only managed 25.2 per cent.

