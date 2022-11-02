Langley potted plant purchase reveals lost diamond ring

RCMP are trying to find the owner of a custom-made ring

A ring was turned into the Coquitlam RCMP after being found in a potted plant purchased at the Langley WalMart. (Coquitlam RCMP)

A customer at the Langley WalMart found something unusual in a potted plant – a diamond ring.

The Coquitlam RCMP is now asking for public assistance to locate the owner of a distinctive ring.

“The ring was turned into the Coquitlam RCMP Detachment on June 10, 2022 after it was located in a potted plant that was purchased from Walmart,” explained RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins. “…The good Samaritan who located the ring, did not notice the ring until they brought the plant home to Coquitlam.”

The ring is custom-made of yellow gold with diamonds forming the letter L.

“Due to the unique design and features of the ring, we believe that it may hold sentimental value to the owner,” she added. “It’s possible that the owner was not aware where they lost the ring given the circumstance in which it was found. We hope that appealing to the public will help reunite the ring to its rightful owner.”

Anyone wanting to claim ownership of the ring will have some things to prove to police before it is handed over.

Anyone with information on the ring can contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2022-14493.

