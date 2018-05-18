Langley’s Tamara and Byron Jansen took part in the 2018 March for Life in Victoria last week, Tamara delivering a speech from the steps of the legislature. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley pro-lifer delivers end-of-life message at the legislature

Tamara Jansen spoke against medical assisted suicides and abortion during last week’s March for Life.

From the steps of the legislative assembly, a Langley woman spoke out against what she called society’s efforts to rush “vulnerable” people’s deaths.

• View her speech

Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) legislation was passed by the federal parliament in June 2016, making assisted suicides legal in Canada.

But this doesn’t sit well with Tamara Jansen, co-founder of Darvonda Nurseries. And, in particular, she resents that it is being implemented in hospice facilities across B.C. and in her own community of Langley.

She took her message to Victoria last week, and despite a torrential downpour during her speech, she delivered her passionate views on the issue to a crowd estimated at about 3,000 who gathered and marched to the legislature as part of 2018 March for Life.

“It has only been two years since euthanasia became legal in Canada,” said the Langley representative of Association for Reformed Political Action (ARPA) Canada.

“Government assured us this, it would be rare and that rigid legal safeguards would be implemented. But, since 2016, we have seen abuse after abuse with no real consequence,” Jansen shouted out to a sea of umbrella-covered ralliers.

She blamed the NDP government for taking a lead in implementing MAiD in all hospices in the province, including the Fraser Health region, claiming it is “completely contrary” to the world standard of palliative care.

“We all march here today with a higher purpose. We march for our elderly who cannot defend themselves from the pressure to end things quickly,” she said, joined at the rally by Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as well as Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness.

“We march for the disabled who are at the mercy of the state when in hospital care. We march for the terminally ill who want to live their last days in safety and security, without the stress and strain to get life over and done with. We march for the unborn who have the same right to live as you and I.”

In her speech, she encouraged like-minded people to show “courage and conviction,” by adding their voices to those speaking out against life-ending measures for the elderly and frail and yet unborn.

She asked supporters to write letters to the editor, to talk to their local politicians, to get involved with campaigns, and to even consider running for political office themselves.

“Let your voice be heard often, and everywhere, until they can’t help but hear our message of love,” she insisted.

 

Previous story
Missing Chilliwack man without his meds for two weeks

Just Posted

Youth excellence lauded in Langley with third annual SASSYs

A few hundred attended the Service Above Self Student Youth Awards in Fort Langley Thursday evening.

Langley pro-lifer delivers end-of-life message at the legislature

Tamara Jansen spoke against medical assisted suicides and abortion during last week’s March for Life.

VIDEOS: At Langley libraries – more ukes help foster building of communities

There are 21 additional ukuleles now available on loan from the local libraries.

Aldergrove Seniors’ Fair a success

Hundreds turn out to hear of services available to seniors in community

Langley clean up corrals record amount of waste

One volunteer found more than 200 bags of dog poo.

VIDEO: Fifty Lower Mainland residents sworn in as new Canadians at Langley high school

A special citizenship ceremony was held to give high school students a civics lesson.

Missing Chilliwack man without his meds for two weeks

RCMP and caregivers looking for tips to locate 52-year-old John Edward Connor

Search efforts ramp up for missing B.C. dad last seen 2 days ago

Kilmer’s work van was found abandoned in the Cowichan Valley on Wednesday, with its engine still running

Fatalities reported in Texas school shooting

Santa Fe High School which went on lockdown around 8 a.m. Friday

Vancouver police probe double shooting

Two people were rushed to hospital after incident inside home at 6 a.m.

5 to start your day

Body found in Richmond, prices at the gas pump increase and more

Man, well known to police, found dead in Richmond

Body was found midday near the Fraser River

Coroner speaks about mix-up of Humboldt Broncos crash victims, release of name

A coroner involved says it wasn’t until an injured player woke up in hospital and said he was a different person that officials realized the mistake

‘Nowhere near close:’ U.S. rebuffs Trudeau hope for quick NAFTA deal

The United States declared the NAFTA countries were nowhere close to a deal in a statement Thursday

Most Read