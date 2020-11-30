Langley program auctioning $7,000 in prizes in support of endangered spotted owl

The Northern Spotted Owl breeding program based in Langley is hosting an online auction in support of the endangered species. The auction ends Dec. 1, 2020. (Jasmine McCulligh/Special to Langley Advance Times)

In an effort to make up for the halted fundraisers this year the Northern Spotted Owl breeding program based in Langley is hosting an online auction in support of the endangered species.

“So this year, because of COVID, we weren’t able to do a lot of our in-person fundraising and the funds that we typically would raise at that those types of events would be going to the care of the animals,” explained Jasmine McCulligh, facility coordinator of the Northern Spotted Owl (NSO) breeding program.

McCulligh estimates there are fewer than ten NSO remaining in the wild in British Columbia, but the local facility houses 28.

“It’s really important for us to be able to give the best care possible to the owl,” McCulligh said, noting spotted owl chicks are “altricial”, which means they require high parental care.

The auction will support the facility’s ability to provide the spotted owl chicks around the clock care, food and equipment.

The auction it on now and ends Tuesday (Dec. 1) to coincide with Giving Tuesday.

The auction has over 40 different prize packs valued at over $7,000, including many items that were donated by local business, organizations, and individuals.

“So we tried to feature as many local businesses as we could to promote them as well,” McCulligh said. “There’s some really fun, cool prizes on there.”

Created in 2007, McCulligh said the Langley-based facility is the only breeding facility for this species in the world.

For more information and to view the auction visit www.nsobreedingprogram.com.

