Langley public schools open as flurries remain in Thursday forecast

All public schools in Langley and all Kwantlen Polytechnic University campuses are open Thursday morning, as flurries remain in the forecast.

“Busses are running, pick-up points [and] times may be impacted due to unclear streets,” read a posted by school district online.

“Please be patient, check for updates, and use caution when making individual safety decisions.”

Transit services will be operating Thursday, but services is expected to be slower than normal, said Ben Murphy, a TransLink Spokesperson.

“Conditions have improved overnight and we’ve had crews working to rectify various issues which impacted services yesterday,” he added.

HandyDART will operate at essential service levels only, citing icy conditions.

About two to four centimetres of snowfall is expected Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Periods of snow are expected to end near noon making way for cloudy weather with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers, the weather agency reports.

There is a risk of freezing rain this morning.

Temperatures will reach a high of 1 C and a low of 0 C.

