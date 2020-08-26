Pet rabbits were vaccinated from RHDV2 by Langley’s Apex Animal Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 23. (Rabbitats Rescue Society/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Langley rabbits at risk of highly contagiousvirus, warns local non-profit

RHDV2 is on the rise in United States

A Lower Mainland animal rescue is warning Langley rabbit owners that COVID-19 isn’t the only virus wreaking havoc in North America.

A highly contagious virus is currently decimating rabbit populations in the U.S., explained Rabbitats Rescue Society founder Sorelle Saidman.

Rabbit haemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) resurfaced in the country in February, and has since spread through counties in six southwestern states.

Aldergrove-based Small Animal Rescue Society of BC (SARS BC) executive director Lisa Hutcheon remembers in 2018, when the virus first wiped out feral pet colonies in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island.

“That was a super stressful time,” said Hutcheon, who now ensures rabbits at SARS BC’s shelter receive RHDV2 vaccinations and yearly booster shots.

The Aldergrove shelter also has a 10- to 14-day quarantine period for new rescue intakes – to further eliminate the possible spread of the disease.

“Rabbits under 10 weeks are not affected by the virus yet, so orphans are easy to intake,” Hutcheon noted.

RELATED: Langley Township urged to take feral rabbit-control measures

The current strain circulating the U.S. has an even deadlier twist than prior – it’s affecting wild rabbits as well as the imported domestic European breeds, Saidman explained.

“The virus is considered a worldwide crisis potentially affecting the entire food chain. It can strike any time, anywhere, and the only defence is a vaccine imported from France.”

It can also wipe out farm rabbits and beloved pets, Saidman corroborated.

Rabbitats is urging people to vaccinate their rabbits by contacting their veterinarian or by attending one of the society’s low-cost clinics.

Hutcheon agreed.

“Get them vaccinated,” she stressed.

“We never know when or where the virus may resurface. And just because your rabbit may be indoors only, they can still be vulnerable. [Humans] can bring it to them without even knowing.”

Rabbitats staged a RHDV2 vaccination clinic on Sunday, Aug. 23 in conjunction with Langley’s Apex Animal Hospital. Pet owners drove through as vet staff vaccinated the pets.

The immunization clinic was a fundraiser for the rabbit rescue, which has locations in Richmond and South Surrey.

animal welfare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man facing bylaw charges after alleged dog attack in Coquitlam

Just Posted

Province supports online option for students as Langley plans restart

Langley has released its own plan for the return

Langley-based universities TWU and KPU talk September start

Masks will be required when physical distance is not an option

Back to school plan expected today in Langley

Details of how the district will handle education during COVID-19 are to be released

LETTER: Langley parkade fire brought out the best in people

A local letter writer was impressed with the community response to an apartment fire

Langley rabbits at risk of highly contagiousvirus, warns local non-profit

RHDV2 is on the rise in United States

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Not all parents may be told of COVID cases linked to their children’s school, health officials say

Focus will be on speaking to those ‘considered likely or potentially exposed to COVID-19’

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

SLIDESHOW: Chilliwack Sunflower Festival brightens up the valley

Limited capacity due to pandemic restriction but the blooms are out

Man facing bylaw charges after alleged dog attack in Coquitlam

Romeo, the dog, is healing after surgery

Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA’s social justice initiatives

Most Read