Police don’t have any suspects

Langley RCMP were called to a Brookswood neighbourhood for reports of a shooting.

“We believe it to be targeted,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, media spokesperson with Langley RCMP.

Police were called to the 20400-block of 32 Ave. on the evening of March 27.

There are no suspects at this time, police are investigating.

No injuries were reported.

