Langley RCMP cancel Cadet Camp for 2020

The three-day event in July won’t be held until 2021

Langley RCMP has announced that is popular annual Cadet Camp has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The camp was scheduled to take place from July 8 to 10 this summer at the Langley Events Centre, with about 100 children between the ages of 10 to 12 taking part.

The free annual camp allows youngsters to learn about policing. There are visits from the Air One helicopter, forensic identification officers, the Police Dog Services, and local firefighters.

“With ongoing concerns and directives surrounding large gatherings of people, Langley RCMP determined cancelling the event for this year was the only sensible decision,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The local Mounties offered an apology to all the youths who had been looking forward to the event.

The detachment is committed to restarting the camp next summer and holding the 15th event in 2021.

