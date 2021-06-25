Langley RCMP finds no criminal activity at Kwantlen business group

A forensic accountant has been called in by the KFN, police say

Langley Mounties opened and closed an investigation into the finances of Kwantlen First Nation business group Seyem’ without laying any charges, but an internal audit is now underway.

“We were not able to find anything linked to criminality,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

In the wake of the police inquiries, the KFN has hired its own forensic accountant, Largy said.

If the forensic accountant turns up anything that could be possibly criminal, the investigation could be re-opened, Largy added.

Seyem’ Qwantlen is a business group with several divisions, including digital design, construction, and security.

It has been running for more than a decade and has been lauded as a new business startup, including winning an award from the B.C. Economic Development Association.

On May 6, a letter was sent out to all members of the KFN, saying that Chief Marilyn Gabriel and the council had “received a number of allegations from membership concerning the Seyem’ Qwantlen legal entities that were established to benefit membership.”

No details on the allegations have been released publicly.

READ MORE: Leaked memo shows head of Kwantlen business group unavailable

Then on May 14, a letter signed by Gabriel was sent out saying that Seyem’ CEO Brenda Knights was “temporarily unavailable” and that all communications that would normally go to Knights should go to the Seyem’ Qwantlen Business Management director of finance, instead.

It also indicated that an interim consultant had been hired to assist Seyem’.

The letters were provided to the Langley Advance Times by a source wishing to remain anonymous.

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the Kwantlen First Nation chief and council for comment.

