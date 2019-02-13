Langley RCMP going after bad drivers on 16 Avenue

Running red lights is so common, some drivers are hesitant to enter intersections on green

One of several warning signs along 16 Avenue. File photo

Because some big trucks using 16 Avenue in Langley are running red lights and other drivers are pulling into oncoming traffic to get around slower vehicles, some motorists are delaying entering intersections on green to avoid possible collisions.

That’s according to Langley RCMP traffic services, which said officers will be spending “a considerable amount of time in the near future” going after bad drivers on 16 Avenue.

Police said the impending crackdown is in response to a spate of complaints about potentially dangerous driving habits on the busy connector route that runs through Abbotsford, Langley and Surrey.

That includes private vehicles using the left turn lane at an intersection to pass a commercial vehicle which often results in the overtaking vehicle ending up in the oncoming lane.

Commercial vehicles are entering red light intersections and in some cases blowing their horn as a warning as they pass through.

It is so common, some residents in the area have taken to stopping at green lights to make sure no trucks are going through the red in front of them, something that also poses a safety risk, said RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“Bad behaviour breeds bad behaviour,” Largy said.

“It’s obviously a concern.”

Largy said some motorists are also driving too fast for road conditions.

Violation tickets for such offences range from $167 to $368 or even a court appearance and as many as six points on a driver’s license, Largy said.

Insurance premiums for driver penalty points range from $210 for four points to $28,800 for 50 or more points.

Drivers can review the penalty point premium chart on ICBC’s website.

Roughly 134 accidents occurring on the 16th Avenue corridor every year.

In 2016, Langley Township installed 33 new bright yellow signs along 16 Avenue, including “School Bus Ahead” and “Farm Vehicle” signs, along with nine “Speed Kills” signs, that were placed in close proximity to speed limit postings.

A study of 16 Avenue by Surrey, Langley Township and Abbotsford, along with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, ICBC and TransLink declared the 16 Avenue corridor “has a history of safety and traffic operation issues.”

It also noted the route was running 13 to 16 per cent truck traffic, compared to the “average arterial” which carries five to 10 per cent trucks.