Langley RCMP hunt for van involved in three drive-by attacks

Rocks, eggs, reportedly thrown at pedestrians in Brookswood

Langley RCMP are investigating multiple drive-by attacks in Brookswood Friday night, Dec. 16, where projectiles were thrown from a white van, striking pedestrians.

There were at least three incidents around 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 to 3800 block of 200th Street reportedly involving rocks and eggs.

Langley RCMP Sgt. Barry Beales said while some victims suffered bruising, no serious injuries requiring hospitalization have been reported.

Officers have a description of the cargo-style van, and the occupants, who could face serious charges.

“You’re looking at assault charges, possibly even assault with a weapon,” Beales told the Langley Advance Times.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

