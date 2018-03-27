Langley RCMP investigate last Friday’s fire on 232 Street

First believed to be a house on fire, the blaze in fact destroyed a travel trailer

Langley RCMP are investigating a blaze that destroyed a travel trailer on 232 Street, next to historic Harmsworth Hall. Submitted photo

Langley RCMP are investigating a fire that destroyed a travel trailer parked beside Harmsworth Hall on 232 Street last Friday, March 23.

Around 1 p.m., Township fire crews were called to fight the blaze at 7170 232 St. Originally, the fire was called in as a residential fire but once firefighters got on scene it was actually a 28-foot travel trailer, said assistant fire chief Pat Walker.

“It’s undetermined so far what the cause of the fire is but the trailer is a total loss,” said Walker.

The owners living in the trailer weren’t home at the time and, luckily, had taken their pet with them when they left that morning.

The owners are caretakers of the neighbouring Harmsworth Hall.

While some nearby trees caught fire, the hall was not harmed, said Walker.

“The fire crews did an excellent job containing this fire to the trailer,” he added.

The propane tanks attached to the trailer were empty at the time.

Langley RCMP are working to determine whether there is anything suspicious about the fire.



