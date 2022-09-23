Langley RCMP investigating several property crimes ranging from theft of five motorcycles to shoplifting

One of five motorcycles stolen from a storage container in Langley City Aug. 8, 2022. (Langley RCMP file 2022-26059)

Police released surveillance photos related to various crimes in case public has helpful information

Langley RCMP is on the lookout for some purloined horsepower with the recent theft of five motorcycles as well as a vintage truck.

The local police have released surveillance photos related to the crimes and would like to hear from anyone in the community with information that could help with the investigations, explained Langley RCMP Cpl Holly Largy.

On Aug. 8, the police received a report of a break-in and theft from a sea can in Langley City. The sea can (large storage container) had five motorcycles inside. Stolen were a 2009 Honda CBR250, a 2014 Honda Grom, a 2007 Yamaha XT225, a 2015 Honda CB300F, and a 2015 Honda Grom.

On Sept. 5 a red 1951 Chevrolet was stolen from an Aldergrove residence.

Police have also released a photo of a man in connection with a box of lighters being stolen from the Meadow Mart on Aug. 29. The male is described as Caucasian, in his 30s, approximately 5 ft. 4 in. tall with shaggy brown hair. He was in a brown T-shirt.

Other crimes include a woman who allegedly stole cigarettes from the 7-Eleven on July 25, and a man who allegedly stole liquor from the BC Liquor Store in Fort Langley on Aug. 15.

Anyone with information that might assist with this investigation is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers: 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

Police have released a surveillance photo in relation to the theft of a box of lighters from a store. (Langley RCMP file 2022-28505)

Police released a surveillance photo related to the theft of cigarettes from 7-Eleven. (Langley RCMP file 2022-24324)