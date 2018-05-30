Langley RCMP issue warning after stranger offers 14-year-old girl a ride

Don’t talk to strangers, be aware of your surroundings, police advise after Willoughby incident

Langley RCMP have issued a public warning about what they describe as a concerning event in Willoughby, where a man reportedly approached a 14-year-old girl and offered her ride.

On Wednesday morning (May 30) the girl left her residence in Willoughby on her way to school. She saw a man sitting in his vehicle within the townhouse complex.

She walked between some buildings and onto the street. The man followed in his vehicle and stopped at a light nearby. He offered the young girl a ride to school. She declined and continued on her way.

The man is described as Asian, approximately 45 years old, with a medium build, stubble and short black hair. He was wearing a grey, collared shirt with a blue insignia, described as similar to a crest, with some kind of writing over top of the insignia, a dark vest and a lot of jewelry.

The vehicle he was driving is described as a 2015-2018 white Nissan Murano with a possible partial BC licence plate of 568-xxx.

The man did not attempt to touch the young girl nor did he follow after she declined his offer, however the encounter is disturbing nonetheless, said police.

Students walking to or from school are reminded to walk with friends when possible and be aware of their surroundings. They are also advised to avoid wearing headphones that may hinder their ability to hear approaching vehicles or people. Although it may sound ‘old-school’ – don’t talk to strangers,” said police.

If you are approached by someone unknown to you, keep moving towards a well populated area, and always report such incidents, police advise.

Previous story
MP asks if Prime Minister ‘smokes pot’ after $4.5B pipeline purchase

Just Posted

BC High school track championships keep coming back to Langley

There will be 2,400 athletes, 400 coaches, and countless supporters in Langley this weekend.

Langley Gymnastics Foundation brings home medals from Canadian Championships

Women’s artistic gymnasts bring home three medals

Langley RCMP issue warning after stranger offers 14-year-old girl a ride

Don’t talk to strangers, be aware of your surroundings, police advise after Willoughby incident

Subject of Canada-wide manhunt facing four charges

Man who allegedly severely injured two people at an Aldergrove RV park appeared in Penticton court

Pop-up park planned for vacant Fort Langley lot

Builder Eric Woodward says site of proposed boutique hotel “can’t just sit as it is.”

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Aldergrove youth group a growing success

Church’s Legacy Youth events make Friday nights fun for kids downtown

Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

MP asks if Prime Minister ‘smokes pot’ after $4.5B pipeline purchase

Weed gibe works into Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen debate with Justin Trudeau

B.C. woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

Bike Jam 7 set for Aldergrove

Annual fun event returns June 16, 12-3 p.m. at Aldergrove Bike Park

1 year later, still no charges in B.C. chicken abuse case

Vancouver Humane Society calls on Attorney General to take action

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

Most Read