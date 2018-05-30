Langley RCMP issue warning after stranger offers 14-year-old girl a ride

Don’t talk to strangers, be aware of your surroundings, police advise after Willoughby incident

Langley RCMP have issued a public warning about what they describe as a concerning event in Willoughby, where a man reportedly approached a 14-year-old girl and offered her ride.

On Wednesday morning (May 30) the girl left her residence in Willoughby on her way to school. She saw a man sitting in his vehicle within the townhouse complex.

She walked between some buildings and onto the street. The man followed in his vehicle and stopped at a light nearby. He offered the young girl a ride to school. She declined and continued on her way.

The man is described as Asian, approximately 45 years old, with a medium build, stubble and short black hair. He was wearing a grey, collared shirt with a blue insignia, described as similar to a crest, with some kind of writing over top of the insignia, a dark vest and a lot of jewelry.

The vehicle he was driving is described as a 2015-2018 white Nissan Murano with a possible partial BC licence plate of 568-xxx.

The man did not attempt to touch the young girl nor did he follow after she declined his offer, however the encounter is disturbing nonetheless, said police.

Students walking to or from school are reminded to walk with friends when possible and be aware of their surroundings. They are also advised to avoid wearing headphones that may hinder their ability to hear approaching vehicles or people. Although it may sound ‘old-school’ – don’t talk to strangers,” said police.

If you are approached by someone unknown to you, keep moving towards a well populated area, and always report such incidents, police advise.