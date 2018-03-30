Langley RCMP look for hit and run suspect

The suspect’s Dodge Ram should have damage to its passenger side

On March 22, Langley RCMP responded to a report of hit and run at the Artful Dodger Pub, located on 200 Street and 23 Avenue in Fernridge.

The man pictured is alleged to have collided with a vehicle parked next to his. The suspect vehicle, a grey Dodge Ram, will likely have damage to the passenger side, said police.

Anyone with information that might assist with any of the above investigations, is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.