Langley RCMP need help in locating missing man with dementia

80 year old Lorne Herron was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, in Fort Langley

Langley RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public to locate 80 year old Lorne Herron. (RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

He was last seen at approximately 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1 when staff at his new residence in Fort Langley checked on him.

Herron struggles with memory loss and dementia and is believed to have wandered away from the residence.

Herron has resided in the Fort Langley area for approximately one week having recently moved from Abbotsford and may be attempting to get back to the Abbotsford area.

He does not have access to a vehicle and may be seeking the assistance from passers-by.

Herron is described as a Caucasian man, 6’2 tall and approximately 170 pounds.

He has grey hair, blue eyes and is believed to be wearing a grey coat with a light hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue has been called out and is in the Fort Langley area assisting with the search.

Anyone with any information that may assist in locating Herron is asked to please contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

To remain anonymous, people can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca

