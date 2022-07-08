Surrey provincial court pictured in March, 2021. (Black Press Media)

Langley RCMP officer back in court for threats, breach of trust charges

The officer was charged in June

A Langley RCMP officer facing criminal charges will be back in court on Tuesday, July 19.

Patrick Sean Malone was charged with breach of trust and uttering threats on June 2.

Malone made a first court appearance on June 30 and is expected back before a judge for a minor appearance on July 19.

Little information has been released since the B.C. Prosecution Service announced the charge against Malone.

The announcement of the charge said the incident took place on July 6, 2021 in Langley.

The B.C. Court Services Online system says the incident took place in Burnaby.

Malone is not being held in custody.

LangleyLangley RCMP

