The police would like to hear from anyone who in the immediate area where a teen was found Wednesday night. He died in hospital of what is believed to be an overdose. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP piecing together teen’s final hours

Authorities want to hear from people in the area of the Walnut Grove Community Centre Aug. 7.

The Langley RCMP Serious Crimes unit is asking the public to help it create a picture of the hours leading up to the death of a 14-year-old in Walnut Grove Wednesday night.

The boy was pronounced deceased after his arrival at a local hospital by what police now believe to be an overdose.

“It is believed the boy spent his last hours on foot between the Walnut Grove Skateboard Park, the grounds of Walnut Grove Secondary School and the Walnut Grove Athletic Park behind the high school,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

Langley RCMP Serious Crimes investigators are eager to speak with anyone who may have directly interacted with the boy prior to his death.

“It is possible he was in the various parks as early as noon on Wednesday, Aug. 7,” she said. “Additionally, if anyone has information about sightings of the boy interacting with others during that time, we urge they contact investigators.”

The non-emergency phone number for Langley RCMP Detachment is 604-532-3200.

“Please assist investigators to piece together the tragic last hours of this young man’s life,” Largy added.

