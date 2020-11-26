Langley RCMP puts the brakes on pair found with drugs, knife and cash

The passenger was wanted on a warrant, and the driver faces various changes.

A broken vehicle light put the brakes on for one motorist stopped by the Langley RCMP Wednesday, Nov. 25.

“A Langley officer noted a vehicle driving without headlights,” said RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy. “He also observed the vehicle was missing a brake light. The officer activated his emergency equipment and stopped the vehicle in the 4800 block of 200th Street. One of the passengers in the vehicle was known to the officer and it was soon discovered the passenger was wanted on an arrest warrant.”

A search of the passenger area of the vehicle revealed a plastic bag on the floor.

“The bag contained what appeared to be pre-packaged drugs, suspected to be fentanyl,” she said. “Additionally, nearly $2,000 was found in the vehicle along with a throwing knife and sheath.

A short time later the 39-year-old Langley man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on March 25 of 2021.

Langley RCMP