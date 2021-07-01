City of Langley Community Police Office we re-open on July 7, 2021 after being closed mid-March 2020, a result of the pandemic. (undated Google photo)

Langley RCMP readies to open City Community Police Office

All four stations closed March 2020

After more than a year of closure the Langley RCMP is opening one of four community police stations.

Beginning Wednesday, July 7, the City of Langley Community Police Office will re-open to the public.

For the duration of the summer the station will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday.

The Township of Langley is currently working on their re-opening plans, according to Cpl. Holly Largy.

A re-opening date for the Township offices has not yet been made available.

Three of the community police stations are located in Langley Township – in Aldergrove, Walnut Grove and Willowbrook.

Langley RCMP announced mid-March 2020 that all four community policing stations would close in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Residents were advised to contact the detachment by phone for the duration of the pandemic.

Thursday (July 1) will mark the end of British Columbia’s longest state of emergency in provincial history, officials announced during Tuesday’s media briefing. It was first declared in March 2020.

